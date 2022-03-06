March 7, 2022

The 'Batman' movie rises to the big box office opening

Roxanne Bacchus March 7, 2022 2 min read
Batman– Which stars? Robert Pattinson as Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman — grossed an estimated $128.5 million at the North American box office this weekend, according to her studio, Warner Bros. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.)

On a symbolic level, this kind of opening is exactly what every Warner Bros. theaters at the moment.

For the studio, Batman marks a return to the exclusive theatrical experience a year after the films were released Streaming service, HBO Max, and in theaters at the same time. This weekend’s numbers show that there’s still plenty of power to bring a movie out exclusively to cinemas.

As for the theater industry, the box office hit of “Batman” is another step toward normalcy after two years of stopping and starting due to the pandemic.

The Batman movie, which grossed $128.5 million, is also impressive considering that the movie was long — and decidedly bleak.

Recorded at 2 hours 56 minutes, it is one of the longest running superhero films ever. This extended running time makes it difficult to maximize shows, and thus ticket sales. Also, the movie’s dark, violent tone isn’t exactly family-friendly, so it’s likely to deter some ticket buyers from bringing kids to the movie.

Despite all this, she clearly found an audience, which was likely helped by the stellar reviews.

Achieve “Batman” Got 85% on Rotten Tomatoes And the “A-” CinemaScore from the masses.
CNN Brian Lowry Wrote In his review, the film is “a dark and dangerous epic.”

“The Batman movie delivers a powerful vision of the Dark Knight that die-hard fans have always desired,” he said.

So what’s next for Batman’s box office adventures? Probably more money.

March is wide open for the movie since there isn’t much competition for the rest of the month. Sony’s next potential big money maker, “Morbius,” won’t hit theaters until April 1.

