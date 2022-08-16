The beginning of military games with Russia’s allies

Venezuela hosts events starting Monday, August 15 “Sniper Frontiers” The 2022 International Military Games, organized by Russia since 2015, will feature China, Iran, India, Cuba and Burma.

The opening ceremony, broadcast live on Venezuelan public television, took place in Fort Terepima de Barquisimeto (Northwest) with great fanfare, with parades, songs and speeches.

Venezuela, which maintains close ties with Russia, is the first to host competition for this year’s Games, which will bring together some thirty countries, including Abkhazia, which is recognized by some of the countries closest to Moscow.

“Bridging Cultures and Peoples”

Venezuela, under sanctions, has drawn closer to Iran and China in recent years, particularly from Washington, which does not recognize President Nicolás Maduro’s re-election.

“The goal of these games is to bring culture and people together more.” More than a display of military capabilities, Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

According to his ministry, a delegation of 200 Venezuelan players has also been sent to Russia to participate in other events of the Games.

