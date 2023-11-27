The best Cyber ​​Monday TV deals include up to $1,000 off a Samsung Frame TV

Cyber ​​Monday TV deals are in full swing and include some big discounts on Samsung’s Frame smart TVs. You can find deals on both Amazon and Samsung Direct: Discounts available for all sizes — Frame TV 55 inches $520 off — 35 percent off — bringing it down to just $978. If you are looking for a larger group,… 85 inch frame It’s a full $1,000 discount, for a final price of $3,298. For those unfamiliar, the biggest appeal of Frame TVs is built into the name: They’re designed to look like a work of art when not in use, and they do a good job of that thanks to their matte screens and customizable, frame-like frames. And Samsung’s Artistic Mode for displaying photos and even your own photos.

Samsung Save hundreds of dollars on Frame TV during the Cyber ​​Monday sale. $978 at Amazon

Discounts apply to the latest 4K QLED Frame TVs, all of which feature Samsung’s matte anti-reflective display. The Frame comes with a slim wall mount so it can be hung on the wall, just like any framed painting or photo, and offers 100 percent color volume with Quantum Dot technology to make colors pop. When not in use, you can put it in art mode, which will display the artwork of your choice. The Frame is a game-changer for anyone who hates how TVs clash with their home decor.

Samsung is offering 10 free artworks to choose from, or you can subscribe to the Samsung Art Store to access curated collections from its museum partners, like the Louvre. You can also upload your own photos to display and use as a giant digital photo frame. When the TV is in Art mode, it can be programmed to display artwork based on whether you are in the room or not. Using a motion sensor, The Frame can recognize when you’re leaving and turn off the screen so it’s not projected onto an empty room. It will come back when you do.

Like other Samsung smart TVs, The Frame is powered by Tizen, and will have all the apps you need for your streaming purposes. You can also stream Xbox games to your TV through Samsung’s Game Center if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The frame comes in seven sizes: 32 inches, 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, and 85 inches. This would usually be a bit of a stretch, but there’s potential to save hundreds of dollars with current Cyber ​​Monday sales.

