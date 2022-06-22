The best PS4 and PS5 games from the 2022 PlayStation Summer Sale

At this point, it seems silly to pay the full price for a PlayStation game. Fresh in the heels big sale For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony has released another game. It’s not as good as last month, but it’s not as bad, especially for those who have fallen behind on some of the biggest games of the last generation, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Sekiro: Shadows die twice.
announced yesterday In a blog postThe annual PlayStation Summer Sale runs today through Wednesday, July 6. While the previous sale focused on first-party games – specifically some of the PS5’s biggest – this month the spotlight is on multi-generational games from third-party publishers. Here is a selection:
- Ubisoft’s Viking-themed History Murder Sim Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It’s down 60% to $24. (Valhalla Also included in the game library for Refurbished PS Plus from Sony.)
- The same price and discount point go in percentage Republic of Ridersa multiplayer sports game from Ubisoft.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt And all of its downloadable content is currently listed at $10. It’s getting a next-generation upgrade later this year.
- Sekiro: Shadows die twicewhich some fans say is the best action game in the FromSoft business, half at $30.
- Legendary Edition Mass Effectwhich is BioWare’s 4K assembled respirator set of 3D space RPGs, also priced at $24.
- at $32, Hitman 3Deluxe Editiona version of the popular ghost puzzle game that folds into a lot of extra content, is now officially listed at a lower price than the basic version.
- Bandai Namco Scarlet Nexus Half off at $30.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third entry in Square Enix’s reboot of the long-running action series, is $13. (Also contains a demo.)
- If you are not overwhelmed LotR Fatigue, practically endless open world Middle-earth: Shadow of War It dropped to $7.
- episodic combo adventure life is strange 2 It dropped from $32 to $12. (Single classes cost $4 a pop.)
- National anthem It’s $6, lol.
You can see the full list in the PlayStation Blog, although note that it does not indicate here the amount of the discount per game or what it is currently included in. You should Go to PlayStation Store straight to see it.
