The best PS4 and PS5 games from the 2022 PlayStation Summer Sale

At this point, it seems silly to pay the full price for a PlayStation game. Fresh in the heels big sale For PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony has released another game. It’s not as good as last month, but it’s not as bad, especially for those who have fallen behind on some of the biggest games of the last generation, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Sekiro: Shadows die twice.

announced yesterday In a blog postThe annual PlayStation Summer Sale runs today through Wednesday, July 6. While the previous sale focused on first-party games – specifically some of the PS5’s biggest – this month the spotlight is on multi-generational games from third-party publishers. Here is a selection:

You can see the full list in the PlayStation Blog, although note that it does not indicate here the amount of the discount per game or what it is currently included in. You should Go to PlayStation Store straight to see it.