The big blow that created the moon may also have created moving continents

Many scientists say that about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth encountered Theia, another Mars-sized planetary body. When the two worlds collided in a big blow, so the thinking goes, the debris was launched into space, got trapped in the orbit of the young Earth, damaged Earth and led to the formation of our Moon.

But the collision with Theia may have done more than that, according to a study published last month in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. The impact may have triggered something else: plate tectonics, the engine that drives the movement of Earth’s giant continental and oceanic plates and causes earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and ultimately reshaping of our planet’s surface about every 200 million years.

Earth scientists have long studied and debated the origin of plate tectonics, and other theories have been advanced. Qian Yuan, a postdoctoral researcher at Caltech and author of the new paper, and his colleagues make the case for a Theia collision as a source of plate tectonics. They concluded from computer simulations that the event produced the heat necessary in Earth’s early days to start the process.

Tectonics begins with super-hot plumes of magma approaching the Earth’s core, rising and settling beneath the planet’s plates. Plumes can weaken the Earth’s crust, and lava can erupt and push major plates aside.