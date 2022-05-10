The bodies of 44 civilians trapped in the rubble of a building in Isiom in March …

2:19 pm: Moscow accused of hitting satellites

The European Union (EU) has accused Russian officials of carrying out a cyber-attack against a satellite network just hours before it was due to invade Ukraine. This is the first time the EU has publicly accused the Russian government of carrying out a cyber-attack, European diplomat Joseph Borel told a news conference in Brussels.

“This cyber attack took place an hour before Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified occupation on February 24, 2022, leading to a military occupation,” the EU said in a statement on behalf of the 27 member states. “The attack caused significant disruptions in communications affecting public services, businesses and civilian users in Ukraine, and it also affected many EU member states,” he recalled.

“The European Union and its member states and its international partners strongly condemn the malicious cyber activity of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which targeted the KA-SAT satellite network operated by Vizat,” the text added. “We can tell it to the Russian government,” said Joseph Borel.