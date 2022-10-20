October 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign is now released on PC and consoles

Len Houle October 21, 2022 2 min read

Oct 20 update: After seemingly settling a few launch issues, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign has now launched on Steam, Battle.net, Xbox and PlayStation.

Yes, if you missed out on the marketing campaign, Activision Blizzard is providing early campaign access to all Modern Warfare 2 digital pre-orders, so you can play the single-player mode a full week before the remaining game launches.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Konami and Bloober Team announced Silent Hill 2 Remake for PS5, PC

October 20, 2022 Len Houle
7 min read

HP accidentally uses a macOS screenshot in an ad for its Windows laptops

October 20, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

New Silent Hill 2 PS5 remake based on the classic horror game

October 20, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Meghan Markle says deal or no deal encouraged women

October 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA’s Webb Telescope captures sharpest ‘pillars of creation’ image yet

October 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

College football picks against spread: Bruce Feldman’s Week 8 picks

October 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign is now released on PC and consoles

October 21, 2022 Len Houle