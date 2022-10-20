The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign is now released on PC and consoles

Oct 20 update: After seemingly settling a few launch issues, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign has now launched on Steam, Battle.net, Xbox and PlayStation.

Yes, if you missed out on the marketing campaign, Activision Blizzard is providing early campaign access to all Modern Warfare 2 digital pre-orders, so you can play the single-player mode a full week before the remaining game launches.

Perhaps, as expected, the process of unlocking the campaign did not go quite smoothly. PC gamers had a hard time on Steam with ‘connection timed out’ errors, despite judging by Nearly 100,000 players (Opens in a new tab) On the platform for now, these issues have been resolved. Xbox was warning players that they were trying to jump in ‘too early’, even after release time had arrived, even though it appears to have been done similarly.

While PS5 and PS4 players have been avoided from these types of issues, all platforms have had issues with missing campaign packs – you need to make sure you have both Campaign Pack 1 and Campaign Pack 2 fully installed before you can actually enter.

Original story October 19: Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed details call of duty modern warfare 2 Preload the campaign for players with early access.

As previously announced, anyone who creates a file Modern Warfare 2 digital early purchase will get 1 week of early access to the campaign. (See our guide to Call of Duty MW2 pre-orders For details on where to buy.) While the entire game doesn’t officially launch until October 28, you can take part in the campaign starting this week.

Modern Warfare 2 campaign preload time

Campaign Early Access preloads begin at 10AM PDT / 1PM EST / 6PM GMT On October 19. It’s one global launch time, and it’s the same across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. The only thing the developers haven’t confirmed is the preload size, but the system requirements for the full game on PC suggest 72GB to be installed.

Modern Warfare 2 early access time

Once you download the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, Early access starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT October 20, as noted above, is one global launch time across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

This will also give you a head start in opening a file Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewardsgiving you a bunch of bonuses to take on in the multiplayer side of the game.

If you are looking for more files Best FPS Games There, you know where to click.