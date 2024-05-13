The cheaper and thinner Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be cancelled

As usual, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the second half of this year. However, there has been a lot of confusion regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its possible differences. Some reports claim that Samsung will launch a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Fan Edition), while others claim that the South Korean company will launch a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, perhaps with better cameras. A new report claims that the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be cancelled.

The cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 has reportedly been canceled without S Pen compatibility

According to new Report by TheElecSamsung is reconsidering its plans to launch the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone this year. The South Korean company reportedly planned to launch the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, it reportedly lacks the digitizer required for S Pen functionality, which means it lacks S Pen compatibility. The company is said to have recently completed testing of the device, which features an IPX8 rating and a 200,000 fold rating, but was no thinner than foldable phones from competing Chinese companies. Mass production of Galaxy Z Fold 6 components is scheduled to begin this month.

Due to insufficient product differentiation and market uncertainties, Samsung is reportedly planning to cancel the launch. According to the report, only the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be launched.

The cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 could launch in 2025

According to the report, Samsung plans to launch a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year. While the company’s overall smartphone market share is less than 1% in China, its foldable smartphone market share is in the double digits. Therefore, Samsung is trying to increase its market share through cheaper foldable phones.

Samsung MX CEO TM Roh said that more than 100 million foldable phones could be shipped annually in the next five years. However, the company has fallen behind in the race. Foldable phones from Chinese companies feature larger and brighter displays, larger camera sensors, larger batteries, and faster charging. The company plans to be more competitive by launching the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with better cameras, a thinner body, and improved durability.