The Chinese Overseas: Worry, Caution, and Protest

“It could cause safety concerns if the chat is leaked or vetted by national security,” it said. “No one is necessarily bothering us. But this fear is rooted in our daily lives.”

Protests began in China after the deadly Residential building fire In the far west of Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, the tragedy of many is linked to the Covid lockdowns. Protesters are calling on the government to ease up on its relentless “zero Covid” policy. Some have taken a bolder step, challenging the authoritarian government more directly and calling for Xi Jinping, the supreme leader, to step down.

Across New York City in recent days, residents with ties to China said censorship there exacerbated the unique complexities of speaking across generations. Some said that their parents were in Tiananmen Square, but they don’t know their politics now.

“We are talking about a totalitarian regime,” said Vincent Gao, Ph.D. Student of Italian at Yale University, born in China. “You don’t really know what your parents think about a particular issue. You don’t know if they actually bought the system’s propaganda.”

He said the argument wouldn’t be worth it – they live too far away. And it wouldn’t be safe to have an open conversation anyway. Instead, he asks uncomplicated questions: Are you okay? Is there food in the house? How is your health?

“I’m not going to ask my parents: What do you think of ‘Zero Covid’? What do you think of the lockdown? What do you think of Xi Jinping?” said Mr. Zhao. You will expose them to unnecessary risks. What are they going to say?”