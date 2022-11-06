The city of Kherson is without electricity and water after the Ukrainian strike, pro-Russian officials say

Kakhovka dam in Kherson region “damaged” by Ukrainian attack, Russia alleges

Khakovka hydroelectric dam in the Ukrainian administrative region of Kherson (occupied by Russian forces) “damaged” Following the Ukrainian strike on Sunday, according to regional emergency services. “Today at 10 am [9 heures, heure de Paris], six Himars missiles were launched. Air defense units shot down five, one of which hit the sluice of the Kagovka dam, which was damaged.said a representative of the emergency services quoted by Russian agents.

“Everything is under control”Soon Ruslan Agaev announced, the representative of the administration established in Nova Kakhovka Moscow, the village where the dam is located, 60 kilometers east as the crow flies from the big city of Kherson. “A missile hit [le site]but did not cause significant damage”He said, quoting the Russian agent.

Kyiv blamed Moscow two weeks ago “cut the dam”. The allegations are merited “lies”According to Russian occupation officials.

Satellite image of Kagovka Dam, October 18, 2022. EU/Copernicus Centi/via Reuters

The Khakovka dam, which was taken at the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, makes it possible to supply water to the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014 in particular. Erected on the Dnieper River in 1956 during the Soviet era, the work was partially constructed of concrete and earth. It is one of the largest infrastructures of this type in Ukraine.

For several days, the Russian occupation authorities, in the villages surrounding the site, “Outtakes” The public facing a “Possible Missile Attack” At Kagovka Dam, its destruction will occur “Left Bank Flood” According to the regional governor established by Moscow in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, of the Dnieper. See also Live - Ukraine: The Ukrainian army confirms the capture of the city of Kherson by the Russians.

If the dam bursts, “More than 80 regions, including Kherson, will find themselves in a flash flood zone”For his part, on October 21, in front of the Council of the European Union, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was concerned. “It could destroy the water supply of much of southern Ukraine” And he warned that the 18 million cubic meters of water from this artificial lake would affect the cooling of the reactors of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.