The city of Mykolaiv is still bombed; In Kerson, Russian soldiers targeted civilians

Environment Hosted live by Fatoumata Sillah, Clemence Apetogbor and Solène L'Hénoret The Mariupol war continues

In Q, at least eight people were killed in an attack by the Russian military In a mall, Sunday night. A shell exploded in a yard outside an apartment building the previous day, injuring at least five people.

In a mall, Sunday night. A shell exploded in a yard outside an apartment building the previous day, injuring at least five people. On Sunday, for the second day in a row, Russia said it had used it Hypersonic missiles in Ukraine , This time to destroy a Ukrainian military fuel reserve in the south. These weapons “Do not change the situation”US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

, This time to destroy a Ukrainian military fuel reserve in the south. These weapons “Do not change the situation”US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zhelensky urged Israel to ‘make a choice’ During a video conference speech in front of representatives of the Israeli parliament Knesset, in support of Ukraine against Russia. He estimated that Jerusalem would be overnight from Sunday to Monday “The perfect place to find peace” He made the call by sparking talks with Russia.

During a video conference speech in front of representatives of the Israeli parliament Knesset, in support of Ukraine against Russia. He estimated that Jerusalem would be overnight from Sunday to Monday “The perfect place to find peace” He made the call by sparking talks with Russia. President of the United States, Joe Biden leaves for Warsaw on Friday The White House announced on Sunday that Polish envoy Andrzej Duda. He is scheduled to meet with NATO, G7 and European Union (EU) leaders. The trip will take place after Biden’s visit to Belgium

The White House announced on Sunday that Polish envoy Andrzej Duda. He is scheduled to meet with NATO, G7 and European Union (EU) leaders. The trip will take place after Biden’s visit to Belgium Beijing did not send military aid to Moscow The Chinese ambassador to the United States did not say whether the situation would apply in the future.

The Chinese ambassador to the United States did not say whether the situation would apply in the future. Ten million UkrainiansNearly a quarter of the population, They have now left their homes, Said Filippo Grande, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. More than 3.3 million of them – 90% of women and children – have fled the country.