The colorful Princess Kate: Catherine, Princess of Wales, gathered to attend the King’s birthday celebration

Catherine, Princess of Wales, posted a new photo while giving an update on her health.



London

CNN

—



Catherine, Princess of Wales will participate Color forces She celebrated on Saturday – the official parade of the King’s birthday – in her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales – also known as Kate – will watch the rest of the show with her family nearby, and is expected to join her fellow royals on the balcony.

It marks a significant moment in the Princess’s recovery, and is her first public appearance since Christmas Day – weeks before she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kate gave an update on her health on Friday, saying she had made “good progress” in her recovery. But she said she expects her treatment to continue for a few more months, and that she’s “not out of the woods yet.”

King Charles III is also participating, despite undergoing treatment for cancer.

Trooping the Color is a magnificent military spectacle that sees 1,400 officers and soldiers, along with 400 musicians and 200 horses, march through the streets of London from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guard Parade, while crowds line the route.

The event – one of the highlights of the royal calendar – has been an official birthday tradition for the British Sovereign for more than 260 years. However, Charles’ actual birthday falls in November.

Britain’s kings and queens have doubled down on their celebrations since the 18th century, holding a public celebration – the official Christmas – and a more private event on the actual date.

The tradition is believed to have begun with party-obsessed King George II in 1748. Like Charles III, George was born in November, when British weather is often far from ideal.

After the pageant, the parade returns to the palace where the king and family members traditionally gather on the famous balcony to greet cheering crowds of well-wishers below.

Get the free Royal Newsletter

CNN Royal News is a weekly newsletter giving you the inside track on the Royal Family, what they do in public and what happens behind the palace walls.

Register here.

However, in a slight change from his inauguration procession last year, King Charles will participate from a carriage rather than on horseback.

This year’s procedures have been modified as the 75-year-old continues treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

Doctors were encouraged by his progress, allowing him to do so Resume public facing duties in April, but each post he makes is reviewed and adapted where appropriate.

For the events on Saturday, he will be reviewing the troops sitting in the Ascot Landau carriage alongside Queen Camilla.

Three from the British Army Horses that galloped through London in April They are back on duty and are expected to take part in a Christmas parade this weekend. The remaining two horses are “enjoying a summer holiday in the Chilterns” and will return to duty in due course, according to the army.