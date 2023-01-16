The Corralitos community uses a zipline to get home after storms

The zipline has become a lifeline for the Corralitos community after the access bridge was swept away in storm waters this winter. Darrell Hardy created the New Year’s Day weekend line when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might break. “KSBW was talking about all the weather that was coming in and I went, ‘Hoo this bridge doesn’t look good,’ Corralitos man said Hardy said he was glad he did. By the end of the second week in January, the bridge that crosses Corralitos Creek and connected his community to the main road had washed away.” The bridge cut off Grizzly Flat Road and Loma Escondida from Eureka Canyon Road had it not been for the slide. There are seven families on Grizzly Flat Road, some residents in their 80s and others with young children, Hardy said. To keep his family and others supplied, Hardy connected a basket to a zipline to transport food, medicine, and fuel to their homes. Hardy’s wife Stacy Cooper said: “It’s scary because you know people live on propane and need gas for generators. Potential bridge failure. Even once the residents of Grizzly Flat get to the main road, it’s not easy to get out with the fallen trees and power lines that keep the road closed.” Eureka Canyon The Grizzly Flat community is in unincorporated Santa Cruz County, but the bridge across Corralitos Creek was owned by the city of Watsonville Engineers were out looking at the bridge earlier this week, Hardy said, but said repairs would have to wait until it went down water levels.

