The couple was found dead in the vehicle

A fire is spreading in Portugal have caused Two deaths In the Vila Real (North) region, Civil Defense has been declared on Monday, July 18, 2022.

“It was a road accident, the vehicle left the road in Murga fire area”Without further details, Portuguese Civil Defense Commander Andre Fernandez announced as he updated the situation.

“We found the car of this 70-year-old couple completely burnt out, the couple dead inside their vehicle.”Murga’s mayor Mario Arter Lopes told the TV channel SIC Noticias.

“They were staying at home in the village of Benapees and reportedly decided to flee when the flames approached their home.”he added.

More than 1,000 firefighters were mobilized on Monday evening to battle six major eruptions in northern Portugal, despite more favorable weather conditions in recent days, including cooler temperatures.

44,000 hectares of forests were destroyed in the fire

silver, A water bomber crashed while trying to fight a forest fire Death of pilot, its only pilot, near Vila Nova de Foz Coa, Guarda (North).

Since July 8, there have been a series of fires in Portugal The arrival of a massive heat wave, It has already consumed several tens of thousands of hectares of vegetation.

Since the beginning of 2022, almost 44,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed by flames in Portugal, according to provisional data released on Monday by the Institute for the Protection of Nature and Forests (ICNF).

According to the ICNF, the area burned this year is the largest since 2017, which was marked by deadly fires that killed around 100 people.