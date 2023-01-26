January 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Cowboys are hitting five assistant coaches, to date

Joy Love January 26, 2023 1 min read

Getty Images

The best argument for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is that he presided over consecutive 12-win seasons. Presumably this argument also applies to the various members of the coaching staff who now find themselves out of work.

In addition to senior defensive assistant George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Beattie, the The cowboys have parted ways With offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, and assistant coach Rob Davis, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. Fort Worth Star Telegram.

As PFT noted earlier in the week, all but four members of the coaching staff have expired contracts. But in practice, it is still difficult not to offer them new contracts.

And it makes me wonder if something else is going on behind the scenes. Something like owner Jerry Jones discreetly lining up the replacement head coach before firing the head coach, because Jones would only fire the coach if he got the replacement Jones wanted.

In unrelated (or unrelated) developments, the nomination of Sean Payton to the four teams that have expressed interest in his services appears to have foundered on something.



See also  Germany was eliminated from the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Food delivery person crash game Loyola Chicago Duquesne

January 26, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Patrick Mahomes said he was “ready to go” in the AFC title match

January 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Anthony Davis (foot) prepares to join the Lakers on Wednesday.

January 25, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

4 min read

The Disappearance of Julian Sands – Update: The Sheriff’s Office provides an update on the search for the missing actor

January 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The study indicates that Earth’s inner core may have stopped spinning and could reverse

January 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The Cowboys are hitting five assistant coaches, to date

January 26, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade for Galaxy S23 pre-orders

January 26, 2023 Len Houle