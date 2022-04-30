The CW cancels Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman

picture : CW

The CW says goodbye to two of its biggest shows of the long run Arrow. legends of tomorrowAnd pop up from Arrow And flash Focus on those C-listers who travel through time and save reality, canceled, as did the relative newcomer batuman.

News broke late Friday that both shows were not renewed for an additional season. legends It has been part of the Arrowverse since 2016 and has reached 110 episodes across its seven seasons; With many additions and departures over the years, Caity Lotz’ Sara Lance is the only cast member of the original show. Among the many shows that were part of the Arrowverse, legends It has always been one of the most fun and desirable places to experience itself. Not many superhero shows can famously feature a psychic gorilla trying to kill Barack Obama in the ’80s, nor will they dedicate part of an episode to turn one of the leads into Disney Princess Animation, with a musical score and magic items to encourage her. On Twitter, co-presenter Keto Shimizu thanked the show’s cast and crew for contributing to “The Little Show That Can,” and fans for helping the series thrive for as long as possible. “We see you, we love you and you will always have a place on Waverider.”

batuman It premiered in 2019 after introducing Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane in the “Elseworlds” crossover earlier that year. After Rose’s departure at the end of the first season, the show switched to original character Ryan Wilder, as played by Gavisia Leslie. Ryan steps in as the Caped Crusader after Kane’s disappearance was assumed, and the show later wrote about Rose’s departure by bringing him Wallis’ day to play Kate for the remainder of the second season. That was as the recently concluded third and final season aired Rose made the allegations of the program’s working conditions, including sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.

Similar to Shimizu, batuman Model Caroline Dries and Leslie both took to Twitter to give their love to fans. He called her Leslie.honor“To play the character for two seasons; Dries said she was”full of gratitude“In creating this series. Other actors, including Camrose Johnson (Luke Fox) and Nicole Kang Mary Hamilton has taken to social media to post a bunch of photos and offer her condolences.

legends And batuman Both ended up on the slopes, but there are two shows left from the Arrowverse touring Sparkle And Superman and Louis. These two shows are already closed for seasons nine and three, so we might see Ryan or The Legends pop up in one of those shows. CW status as a network It may be in fluxbut they don’t say goodbye to DC just yet: in addition to the one that’s currently airing NaomiAnd They have another Batman series in the form of Gotham KnightsAnd Plus University of Justice Championship sub-show arrows John Diggle (David Ramsay) while training for a group of college-age VIPs.

