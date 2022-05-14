The CW’s 2022 cancellations due to mergers and live broadcasts

picture : CW

For fans of The CW’s original programming, it’s been a rough day. Not only fan favorite like legends of tomorrow And batuman Suddenly canceled, earlier this week, the network show farewell to another series including Naomi, witch, And Roswell, New Mexico. There will still be some original content that will be released for the 2022-23 season, including Gotham Knights And supernatural prequel series winchesterAnd But for Grid who had allowed some of her streak to continue for so long, the execution was nothing short of shocking. Add to that news Warners and CBS Studios are currently trying to Off-line saleAnd we feel safe to say that the grid could look very different after the 2022-23 season.

The The Hollywood Reporter She posted an investigative piece on Friday detailing recent CW events And it all comes down to basically the money . In 2011, current network owners Warners and CBS Studios partnered with Netflix to bring their series to that platform. (season Sparkle, For example, it’ll hit Netflix a week after the season’s final episode airs.) International rights also contributed to the network’s rise during the 2000s, allowing it to air original series on Friday and Sunday nights, and revamped many shows over the course of the year. year years. Ever wonder why Riverdale Lasts? Because internationally, it’s considered “Netflix Original” and treated as a relatively big deal on the platform.

But in 2019, Warners and CBS Studios, now overseen by Warner Bros., terminated their operations. Discovery and Paramount Global Thanks to its recent mergers, its deal with Netflix in favor of its streaming platforms HBO Max and Paramount+. As a result, Netflix’s revenue faded, and their international world slowly dwindled as the focus was on building these newer platforms. legends Along with other canceled offers like Charm And Roswell, They were all included in the original Netflix deal. But now that the shows included in this deal are gone, nearly all of the CW series for the 2022-23 season will be available to stream on The CW’s website and app, CW Seed, which is said to be of “particular interest” to those looking to buy into the network.

Fans who have recently taken the time to use social media in hopes of renewing their favorite show or getting it picked up by HBO Max or Paramount+ may not be so lucky. Moreover, in the reporter’s article, they revealed that the operators were unable to catch a show like legends or also canceled Vampire Diaries Role legacies Because it’s included in this Netflix deal. While characters from legends And batuman You have a chance to appear in still broadcasts Superman and Louis or Sparkle, That might be as far as they get. By all accounts, unless those audiences can make their magic, those shows are dead and gone.

