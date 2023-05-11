The day after the sex assault verdict, Trump makes his big comeback on CNN

Between provocations and spades, to the applause of his fans, Donald Trump to do Coming back. The embattled, 2024 election candidate replayed his favorite score on Wednesday evening for his grand comeback on the channel. CNN. This “town hall”, a great ritual of American politics, was the first media appearance of the former US president after he was found guilty by a court of sexual assault. New York. Donald Trump has long mocked her accuser, calling her “crazy.”

The exchange was a risky exercise for CNN, which hasn’t appeared in such form since the election of Donald Trump in 2016. In 2020 the channel, with whom he had a fractious relationship, was accused of giving him a megaphone even though he lied. He lost the election to Joe Biden. And, on Wednesday evening, Donald Trump once again claimed at home — without evidence — that the ballot was “bad.”

A key state for Republican primaries

You’d have to be “an idiot” not to recognize that, quipped Republicans with a red tie. The former president, a favorite for the Republican primary, is not committed to accepting the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. There is no chance that New Hampshire was chosen for this “town hall.” This border state Canada He is a front-runner to hold the Republican primaries in early 2024.

In front of a devoted and often hilarious audience of Republican primary voters — voters eager to cast their ballots in the Republican primary — the former president offered bell-and-socket comments on many of the burning issues of American news. He threw a stone in the pond by urging his Republican colleagues not to default on the US debt unless there were “major” budget cuts.

Evasion over Ukraine and abortion

The former White House tenant is known for promising to build a “wall” along the border Mexico, also predicted that Thursday would be a “shameful” day when the arrival of migrants is expected due to the expiration of a health measure. He has been very evasive about the war in Ukraine, refusing to say for sure whether Kiev wants to win or not. Moscow.

On abortion, an issue Republicans are increasingly uncomfortable with, Donald Trump again declined to say whether he would enact a national ban on abortion. He ramped up his attacks against Joe Biden, his potential challenger in 2024, vowing to “put serious pressure on him.” The Democratic leader responded at the end of the televised exchange.

Media “Enemies of the People”

“You want four more years?” “, he began in a tweet. “If you don’t want to, contribute to our campaign,” wrote the endogenous candidate for president. The exchange was often tense. “You’re not a good person”, “You don’t know what you’re talking about”… The former president The moderator has repeatedly insulted Caitlon Collins, a rising star at CNN.Under his presidency, the billionaire has multiplied his blows against the media, CNN in particular, which he qualifies as “enemies of the people.”

Last October, the former president even filed a complaint against the channel accusing him of defaming him to prevent him from standing in the 2024 polls, but in a highly competitive media world, channels need the show. Donald Trump’s antics, whether they’re shocking or funny, get ratings — CNN has had some of its best marks under his presidency. The choice to reschedule the turbulent septuagenarian was heavily criticized. “To everyone, on Twitter Or elsewhere, it is predicted that City Hall “A Trump bias on CNN would be disastrous, and you’re right,” said political scientist Larry Sabato.

20 minutes with AFP