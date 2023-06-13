The death toll now stands at ten after Russian attacks on Kryvy Rih

Cover Image: A residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukraine, on June 13, 2023. Manual / AFP

A residential building was hit by a missile strike in the early hours of Tuesday in the city of Krivi Rih. In the Dnipropetrovsk region (centre-east), ten people were killed and twenty wounded, according to local authorities.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region (centre-east), ten people were killed and twenty wounded, according to local authorities. “En route to Ukraine to meet the President” Volodymyr Zelensky, to do Rafael Croci tweeted on Monday, June 12, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). After Kiev, head of the IAEA Zaporizhia will take the direction of the power station, occupied by the Russians “A to assess and organize the situation New spiral d ‘ experts », In which the The number will increase .

to do Rafael Croci tweeted on Monday, June 12, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). After Kiev, head of the IAEA occupied by the Russians “A to assess and organize the situation ‘ », In which the . The long-awaited offensive of the Ukrainian army “ difficult” But still “Progress” , The president said on Monday Volodymyr Zelensky, After his administration promised during the day At least seven villages were recovered from Russian forces .

, The president said on Monday After his administration promised during the day . “Seven Villages Liberated” , Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Maliar said. In Telegram. She cited villages Lobkovo , Levatne And Novodarivka Near Zaporizhia, as well as the village Storozhev In the south of Donetsk region. “An area of ​​90 square kilometers of territory returned to our control”Promised M. me Malian.

Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Maliar said. In Telegram. She cited villages , And Near Zaporizhia, as well as the village In the south of Donetsk region. “An area of ​​90 square kilometers of territory returned to our control”Promised M. Malian. “Ukrainian forces have done Developments were visually verified in Western Donetsk Oblast and Western Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian sources confirmed but tried to downplay”Analyzes by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think tank.

Russian sources confirmed but tried to downplay”Analyzes by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American think tank. On Monday afternoon, the Ukrainian military also reported progress In the Bakhmout area. “Ukrainian troops advanced 250 to 700 meters in the direction of Bagmouth”Ministry of Defense said.

“Ukrainian troops advanced 250 to 700 meters in the direction of Bagmouth”Ministry of Defense said. Moscow, for its part, said it had Repulsed Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk region Near Velyka Novossilka, as well as near Levadne village near Zaporizhia.

Near Velyka Novossilka, as well as near Levadne village near Zaporizhia. In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron, who met the German and Polish leaders on Monday, confirmed he would go. continuously “Intensify” His help Army to Ukraine. “We have intensified arms and ammunition, armored vehicles and logistical support.”The Head of State recalled.

Army to Ukraine. “We have intensified arms and ammunition, armored vehicles and logistical support.”The Head of State recalled. Congolese President Denis Sassou Nousseau said this Africa could not “Be still” A few days ago, several heads of state from the continent in Kiev and Moscow mediated the conflict in Ukraine.

