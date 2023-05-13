The death toll of the Kenyan community on the Day of Resurrection has risen to 201 – official

CHACKAHULA FOREST, Kenya, May 13 (Reuters) – Searchers for survivors and victims of a doomsday cult in Kenya’s Chakahola Forest discovered 22 more bodies on Saturday, according to a provincial government official.

The discoveries bring the death toll in one of the country’s worst tragedies to 201.

“Our forensic team managed to exhume 22 bodies today, but we haven’t reported any rescue,” regional commissioner Rhoda Onyansha told reporters in the Chakhula forest in the southwest of the country where search operations are continuing.

It added that another suspect was also arrested, bringing the total number of those arrested in connection with the deaths to 26.

All this week, authorities have been digging shallow graves dotting the forest for remains and scouring the area for any survivors as hundreds of people remain missing.

On Friday, 29 bodies were found, including the bodies of 12 children, found in one grave.

On Wednesday, a Kenyan court denied bail to Good News International Church leader Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of ordering his followers to starve their children and themselves to death so they can go to heaven before the end of the world.

