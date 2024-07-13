July 13, 2024

The Deb producers have sued Rebel Wilson for defamation.

Roxanne Bacchus July 13, 2024 1 min read

Days after Rebel Wilson attacked backers of her directorial debut the bearThe producers filed a defamation lawsuit against her today in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The lawsuit comes from producers Amanda Jost and Gregory Cameron and executive producer Vince Holden, whom Wilson accused of “repugnant and disgusting behavior” and preventing the film from premiering on the closing night of the Toronto Film Festival.

According to the recently filed 12-page complaint (read it in full here ): “Defendant Rebel Wilson has a history of fabricating false and malicious lies to conceal her lack of professionalism and further her own self-interest. This lawsuit is about holding Rebel accountable for her attempts to intimidate Plaintiffs into giving in to her unreasonable demands by spreading malicious lies without regard for the irreparable harm her reckless words could cause to Plaintiffs’ hard-earned personal and professional reputations.”

As a result, Wilson, Holden and Cameron are seeking a variety of unspecified damages, with further damages to be determined by the court.

Deadline has reached out to Wilson and will update when we hear back.

