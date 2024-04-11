April 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The developers of Slay the Spire have continued the process of abandoning Unity

The developers of Slay the Spire have continued the process of abandoning Unity

Len Houle April 11, 2024 2 min read

Which was just revealed Slay the Spire II It won't run on Unity, according to developer Mega Crit.

A representative said that after showing the trailer during the Triple-I screening IGN The developer has actually switched from the engine of the previous game. Instead, the studio Using Godot To continue.

Last year, the unit became embroiled in controversy due to its changes Uptime fee policy. Many independent developers spoke out against the changes (sometimes In a vulgar way), and many threatened to abandon the engine entirely.

MegaCrate was one such studio, calling Unity's actions a “breach of trust.” In that time, she said she had achieved a lot Slay the Spire II in Unity, but it will still move to a different engine if Unity sticks to its guns.

Slay towers with Godot

During the controversy, open source company Godot advertised itself as a free alternative to Unity. He even went so far as to start a Development Fund To preserve itself before a possible large-scale shift from unity.

Godot also benefits from being cross-platform and up-to-date Updates Allow developers to test their project on the intended device.

While the unit was established later Less controversial political changesThe damage has been done. Mega Crit's commitment to Godot reflects the breakage Developer/engine builderr, and positions Godot as a viable engine for other developers.

See also  Pixel Watch technically supports 20mm ranges after all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Triple collapse of all Tesla cars in Los Angeles and involvement of a Hollywood producer

April 11, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

You need to patch your LG Smart TV now

April 10, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Do you know what a luxury is?

April 10, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

A banquet room with frescoes preserved among the ruins of Pompeii | Italy

April 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Here are the best photos of the total solar eclipse on April 8 in North America

April 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Johnston: Coyotes players face 'mental warfare' and uncertainty as potential transfer approaches

April 11, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The developers of Slay the Spire have continued the process of abandoning Unity

April 11, 2024 Len Houle