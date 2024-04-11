The developers of Slay the Spire have continued the process of abandoning Unity

Which was just revealed Slay the Spire II It won't run on Unity, according to developer Mega Crit.

A representative said that after showing the trailer during the Triple-I screening IGN The developer has actually switched from the engine of the previous game. Instead, the studio Using Godot To continue.

Last year, the unit became embroiled in controversy due to its changes Uptime fee policy. Many independent developers spoke out against the changes (sometimes In a vulgar way), and many threatened to abandon the engine entirely.

MegaCrate was one such studio, calling Unity's actions a “breach of trust.” In that time, she said she had achieved a lot Slay the Spire II in Unity, but it will still move to a different engine if Unity sticks to its guns.

Slay towers with Godot

During the controversy, open source company Godot advertised itself as a free alternative to Unity. He even went so far as to start a Development Fund To preserve itself before a possible large-scale shift from unity.

Godot also benefits from being cross-platform and up-to-date Updates Allow developers to test their project on the intended device.

While the unit was established later Less controversial political changesThe damage has been done. Mega Crit's commitment to Godot reflects the breakage Developer/engine builderr, and positions Godot as a viable engine for other developers.