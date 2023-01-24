The disappearance of the second hiker on Mount Baldy as the search continues for actor Julian Sands

A second hiker has disappeared on Mount Baldy in California, the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is disappeared On January 13, officials said Monday.

The San Bernardino Police Department said Jin Chung, 75, failed to return from an outing and meet two other people as planned Sunday. Permit.

Sands hasn’t been since Jan. 13, when he went to hike a peak in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

The search for both men continues. Helicopters and drones with infrared instruments were used to try and find sand over the weekend; The Sheriff’s Department said high winds prevented aircraft from being used on Monday.

On Monday, ground crews involved in the Chung case revisited some previously searched areas to search for Sands, the agency said.

Sands, 65, who lives in North Hollywood, is known in part for his role in “A Room with a View.”

Chung lives in Los Angeles. He drove up the mountain with two other people Sunday morning, and they got separated. The sheriff’s department said he was supposed to return and meet them at 2 p.m.

Sands, an English-born actor, starred in the 1985 film Room with a View and other films, including Warlock (1989) and Arachnophobia (1990). He has also appeared in many other movies and TV shows over the decades.

His family, in a statement from the Sheriff’s Department, thanked the researchers who are looking for him. The family said the teams are braving difficult conditions.

Officials warned of high winds and icing, and the search had to be halted the day after the sands disappeared due to avalanche hazards.

Mount Baldy is 10,064 feet tall, according to the US Forest Service.