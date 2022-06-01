The discovery of the mysterious “pulse” in the sky makes scientists amazed

Unusual radio signals have been detected pulsing in the sky about 1,300 light-years away from Earth.

According to a report in The Conversationa team of scientists has detected a strange flash, or “pulse”, in the Milky Way.

Lecturer at the University of Sydney Manisha Kaleb He explained in the report: “My colleagues and I ( mir trab team) made the discovery when observing the Vela-X 1 region of the Milky Way about 1,300 light-years from Earth, using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa.

“We detected an odd-looking flash or ‘pulse’ that lasted about 300 milliseconds.

“It was not like anything we’d seen before,” she added.

The scientists found that the pulsation is similar to the emission from a neutron star.

The team searched for ancient data from that region of space and found that similar signals had been emitted before but their previous search had missed.

The strange pulses were said to repeat every 76 seconds.

A neutron star’s pulse cycle is usually a few seconds or less, so scientists are beginning to suspect that’s not the cause.

“Which means we may have found an entirely new class of radio-emitting objects,” Caleb wrote.

Research teams explain their mysterious findings in New study Published in Nature Astronomy.

It concludes: “Our discovery proves the existence of extremely long-period neutron stars, suggesting a possible link to the evolution of highly magnetized neutron stars, extremely long-period magnets, and fast radio bursts.”

The location of the foreign body emitting the impulses was precisely located.

Scientists now call it PSR J0941-4046.

They think it’s a new type of radio-emitting galactic neutron star.

What makes it even more bizarre is that it lies in the “graveyard” of a neutron star.

This is a region of space where stars are not expected to be active.

The researchers believe that future searches for similar stellar objects will be vital to advancing our understanding of space.

