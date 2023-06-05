June 5, 2023

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat manual is finally back for one more ride

Len Houle June 5, 2023

The manual Challenger Hellcat was one of the most outrageous cars of the modern era. Where else can you get a supercharged V8 with 717 horsepower paired to a six-speed stick? This outrageousness made it a huge hit with the Mopar faithful. However, Dodge broke the hearts of countless enthusiasts by dropping the manual option in 2021. According to a Dodge dealership in Virginia, though, the manual is back for 2023, sending the modern classic a blow.

Drive has reached out to Dodge for confirmation and will update this story when we have more information.

according route pathDodge quietly dropped the manual from the Challenger Hellcat in 2021, claiming that the powertrain required an updated calibration and that it would only go away temporarily. Well, looks like Dodge has finished recalibrating the powertrain, and Koons Tysons Corner Dodge has taken to it Hellcat The forums are not only announcing the return of the guide but they have customizations and are currently taking requests.

If you go to the Dodge website and try to configure the Hellcat with a manual, you can’t. The only Hellcat transmission option on the Dodge Bunny is the eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic. However, Koons Tysons Corner instructs potential clients to use their online build tool to create the required specifications, then send a PDF to the agent with a note requesting manual submission. The dealer says the Manual is available on both Standard and Widebody models and that the first five orders will have it at MSRP. A few forum members claim they now have Price Order Confirmations (POC) for manual Hellcats.

Dodge kills the Challenger Hellcat after 2023, marking the end of one of the coolest cars to come out of America this century. With its monster V8, rear-wheel drive geometry, and old-school muscle car vibe, the Challenger Hellcat was a modern slice of classic car Americana. So it’s only fitting that Dodge would return the manual transmission for one last ride.

Got tips? Send ’em to [email protected]

