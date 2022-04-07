The East is preparing for a fierce battle and the country is demanding more weapons from NATO

Eleven member states are calling for rapid climate change to reduce their dependence on Russia

Eleven member states have argued that the European Union (EU) should expedite current negotiations to review its climate, energy and transport policy and raise its ambitions to reduce Russia’s dependence on fossil fuels as soon as possible.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Reuters was able to consult with the eleven countries:

It is time to be bold towards green change. Any delay or hesitation will extend our energy dependence. Negotiations should therefore be expedited and ambitions raised..

The joint declaration was signed by Germany, Austria, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden at the initiative of Denmark. Danish Minister of Climate Chan Don Jorgensen has issued a call to these countries “The new green path to EU independence from Russian fossil fuels, as soon as possible”.