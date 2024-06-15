An identity activist linked to the movement’s nefarious movement before being linked to several elected officials from the European far-right, the young man is embroiled in the wider affair of Russian meddling within Brussels institutions. “Libay” reconstructed his journey.

The life of Guillaume Pradoura, a persistent far-right activist, a minor arm of the National Front in the south and a parliamentary assistant to far-right MEPs, has been riddled with scandals. The latest is no less: Belgian justice and several European intelligence services suspect involvement in a wider affair of Russian interference within European institutions.

This “Russiagate” is based on an investigation by Czech intelligence. Since March, they suspect that a once-established media outlet in the country, Voice of Europe, has served Kremlin propaganda. After all, he had to pay a select few officials who gave him interviews to spread the good word about Moscow and use their influence in the European Parliament. On May 17, the site was banned by authorities in Brussels, and it qualified “Propaganda Tool”. Due to inaccessibility, Voice of Europe moved to Central Asia.

Among the MEPs who spoke on stage were members of the National Rally, Patricia Chagnon and the more Russophile Thierry Mariani, as well as German MP Petr Bystron.