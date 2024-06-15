June 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The empowering journey of Guillaume Pradoura, former RN and architect of Russian intervention in the European Parliament – Liberation

The empowering journey of Guillaume Pradoura, former RN and architect of Russian intervention in the European Parliament – Liberation

Rusty Knowles June 15, 2024 1 min read

to the right

Article reserved for subscribers

An identity activist linked to the movement’s nefarious movement before being linked to several elected officials from the European far-right, the young man is embroiled in the wider affair of Russian meddling within Brussels institutions. “Libay” reconstructed his journey.

The life of Guillaume Pradoura, a persistent far-right activist, a minor arm of the National Front in the south and a parliamentary assistant to far-right MEPs, has been riddled with scandals. The latest is no less: Belgian justice and several European intelligence services suspect involvement in a wider affair of Russian interference within European institutions.

This “Russiagate” is based on an investigation by Czech intelligence. Since March, they suspect that a once-established media outlet in the country, Voice of Europe, has served Kremlin propaganda. After all, he had to pay a select few officials who gave him interviews to spread the good word about Moscow and use their influence in the European Parliament. On May 17, the site was banned by authorities in Brussels, and it qualified “Propaganda Tool”. Due to inaccessibility, Voice of Europe moved to Central Asia.

Among the MEPs who spoke on stage were members of the National Rally, Patricia Chagnon and the more Russophile Thierry Mariani, as well as German MP Petr Bystron.

See also  Person abducted from South Korea to North Korea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Live – War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky in Switzerland for peace summit

June 15, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: “Agreement in principle” to start EU accession talks

June 15, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

After Giorgia Meloni’s opposition from Italy, the right to abortion will be absent from new G7 pledges.

June 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Which royals were on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Color 2024?

June 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA says Voyager 1 has come back from the brink after a major malfunction

June 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Summary of the live broadcast of the first day

June 15, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The Final Shape is OpenCritic’s best reviewed release of 2024

June 15, 2024 Len Houle