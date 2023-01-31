The European economy is picking up, beating recession expectations

The European economy is showing signs that it may avoid recession this winter, even as it continues to grapple with persistent inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine that shows no signs of abating.

And the region’s statistics agency said, on Tuesday, that the eurozone economy grew by 0.1 percent in the last quarter of 2022, compared to the previous quarter.

Hours ago, it was International Monetary Fund It raised its forecast for economic growth in countries that use the euro to 0.7% in 2023 from a forecast of 0.5% in October. The slight increase was attributed to better-than-expected economic results last year, supported by lower natural gas prices and government financial support to protect households from some of the higher energy costs.

“The news has become more positive in the past few weeks,” Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, said this month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.