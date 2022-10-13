The EU’s diplomatic chief has warned that a nuclear attack on Ukraine would “destroy the Russian military”.

Cover Image: Alexander Nemenov / AFP
- A residential building was hit by a Ukrainian strike in Belgorod on ThursdayA Russian town on the border with Ukraine, Russian local authorities said Thursday. “Air defense has been activated. There is destruction in a residential building”Clarified on telegram Vyacheslav Kladkov, governor of the region.
- Mayor of MykoliveOleksandr Senkevich posted a new message on Thursday telegramto announce Two people die after bombing the city that night. “Rescuers freed the bodies of two residents. It was a 31-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman.He noted.
- Kirill Tymoshenko, Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine telegram That Nikopol, From Dnipropetrovsk Region, was “Bombed againAlmost as big as yesterday [mercredi] »Hurting someone.
- Regional Governor KievOleksiy Kuleba announced on telegramOn Thursday night, the area was affected “Kamikaze Drone Attacks”. “Rescuers are already working. Stay in shelters”he added.
- There is a Ukrainian power grid “fixed” Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo announced on Thursday that it had caused blackouts after Russian strikes over the past few days, which specifically targeted energy infrastructure.
- Russian troops were at the gates of Bagmouth on Thursday, a town in eastern Ukraine they have been trying to capture since August. According to the Telegram channel of Donetsk separatist fighters, pro-Russian forces have taken control of the villages of Obidne and Ivanhrat, directly south of the city.
- The Kremlin has announced that it expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is presenting a concrete mediation plan to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. About the conflict when they met in Kazakhstan on Thursday. On the sidelines of this regional forum, the Russian president presented his Turkish representative A to create “Gas Center” In Turkey To export gas to Europe.
- France began supplying gas directly to Germany on Thursday Within the framework of the European Energy Community, it was announced to overcome the drying up of streams from Russia. contacted Operator of the French gas transmission network GRTgaz.
- Dissenters or ordinary citizens protesting the war in Ukraine. The number of Russians is increasing The hand of the Kremlin To increase the number of Russian asylum seekers in FranceTheir reception divides Europe. “In the first eight months of the year, Oprah has filed 1,420 asylum applications from Russian nationals”This organization is responsible for granting refugee status.
- The spill caused the partial closure of the Drushpa pipeline. Connecting Russia to Germany, according to preliminary studies, Random appearancePolish operator PERN announced on Thursday.
Find our live from yesterday by clicking In this connection.
