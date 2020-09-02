The family diet is gaining renewed value amidst epidemics

According to a new study by the FMI Foundation, Americans have rediscovered the value of family food during the corona virus crisis and plan to eat together after an outbreak.

Of the more than 1,000 U.S. adults surveyed in mid-August, 94% reported cooking the same amount or more before the COVID-19 erupted, FMI said yesterday in releasing research results. Three-quarters of respondents said they had an individual and almost the same amount or more of a family meal.

Related: The Giant Company has unveiled the ‘For Today Table’ brand mantra

Seventy-one percent of those who ate in person – more than 70% who ate virtual food – admitted that “I feel more attached to my family since the onset of the epidemic.” What’s more, people who eat with others have felt the emotional benefits: 78% of respondents reported positive feelings about family meals, i.e. “they are an important point of my day”, “they help me feel calm” or “they are an important part of my home routine. ”

Discoveries come with a start September is National Family Food Month, An event launched in 2015 by the FMI Foundation to encourage families to eat together using groceries.

Related: The new market offers great food for dinner

International Monetary Fund

FMI’s study notes that the definition of “family” is changing. Seventy-seven percent of those polled said they were united, meaning they share food with significant others, children, other adult family members, friends and roommates.

“We have known for a long time that family meals have a very positive impact,” David Fykes, managing director of the FMI Foundation, said in a statement. “In fact, just as our nation was hit by an epidemic earlier this year, the most comprehensive study to date – has been released. Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior (JNEB) – Proved the undeniable value of family food. It also shows that more often family meals are associated with better eating and family functional outcomes. ”

In fact, the FMI study found that Americans understand the nutritional benefits of family meals. One-third said they eat well with others, and 40% say the food they eat is more balanced or healthier than eating alone.

“This new survey echoes the findings in the Journal of Nutrition and Behavior study, which revealed that family foods increase fruit and vegetable consumption,” said Crystal Register, director of health and well-being at FMI-The Food Industry Association. “In light of this, September is not a coincidence when we celebrate National Fruit and Vegetable Month. “

International Monetary Fund

Looking ahead, the surveyed 85% of people aim to eat family meals more often or when they return to the “new nature” as they did before the epidemic.

“Whatever our new nature, we need to be physically and emotionally healthy, and family meals help both,” Fix added. “Clearly, family meals are the foundation of a healthy nation.”

Among retailers participating in National Family Food Month, Midwest grocery retailer Hi-Wee said it will provide families with at least one meal each week.

The tools include daily cooking tips, weekly food ideas and dinner options that illuminate social media; Digital family cooking guide with themed cooking tips for different food needs and lifestyles hy-vee.com/familymeals; Live cooking demonstrations with hi-way dietitians every Sunday, including a question and answer session; And free virtual health and wellness classes led by Hi-Wee Dietitians for adults and children.

International Monetary Fund

Also in selected markets, Iowa-based West Des Moines, Hi-Wee, which runs a sweepstakes, where families can win 90 seconds of grocery shopping spree and an additional $ 1,000. Non-contact drive-through payments will also be provided for free Hi-Wee Meal Time dinner, with approximately 500 food items (each serving four to six people) being distributed at each event. Every day during the month of September, children can dine for free with every purchase of an adult at all Hi-Wee food service departments, Wallburgers at Hi-Wee and Hi-Wee Market Grill restaurants.

This year, Northeast Grocery Store Wright is its annual theme Family Food Monthly Campaign As “add family” to highlight the unity that the daily ritual brings. Keyspe, an NJ-based retailer, said it would support the campaign via social media, broadcast television commercials, weekly circular ads, digital ads, exclusive online pages and outdoor billboards.

“We get it. Making every meal at home can be a challenge as you try to balance a busy life,” says Natalie Mensa-Grove, Director of Health and Health at Shop Wright. And inspire quick and easy meals with classes. “

New to this year’s Family Food Month campaign, Shop Right dietitians will be coming live weekly on the chain’s Instagram and Facebook feeds to demonstrate how to make popular recipes such as salmon burgers, blue cheese apple walnut grilled pizza and Jamaican jerk chicken. Cooking tips are available online at Shop Right’s Recipe Portal, Recipe Shop. Shopkeepers can interact directly with the foodies by chatting with them using the supermarket’s “RD Virtual Chat” button on Shoprite.com.

“Providing our shoppers with healthy, affordable and time-saving resources has always been a priority at Shop Right,” Mensa-Grove said. “We are proud to kick off this year’s Family Food Month with a fresh, fresh campaign that combines the best of our food artists’ expertise in real-time and online to share the message that it is the most important ingredient for any meal. Solidarity.”