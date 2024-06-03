The family of Hallmark actress Mamie Lavrock has revealed that her body was “shattered” after falling 5 stories

Hallmark actress Mamie Laverock still has a long way to go in her recovery. The star’s family provided an update on her injuries via Laverock’s GoFundMe page.

“The focus now is on Mami’s surgery today. “Her body is shattered,” read the latest update shared via Laverock GoFundMe page. “She had two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.

“Mommy is doing well” compared to when she arrived. The statement continued: “She is in good health because she survived these extensive surgeries.”

“She is in tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold on to the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.

Actress Mamie Lavrock is recovering from surgeries following life-threatening injuries she suffered on May 26. Gofundme

Mamie Lavrock in Season 10 of When Calls the Heart. © Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Loretta Walsh (from left), Mamie Lavrock, Joanna Newmarch, and Erin Krakoff in “When Calls the Heart.” © Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nicole Rockman, John Lavrock, Rob Compton, and the actress’ family concluded by noting that she “loves her life” and “fights hard every day.”

As previously reported, the “When Calls the Heart” star spent two weeks in “intensive treatment” in the hospital due to an unspecified medical emergency in early May. During that time, she “was escorted out of a secure hospital unit and taken to a balcony walkway where she fell five stories,” according to the fundraising page.

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, underwent several extensive surgeries and is currently on life support,” Lavrock’s parents wrote at the time. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this extremely difficult time.”

When The Post reached out to Hallmark Media for comment on Laverock’s placement on life support, they responded with a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of the ‘When Calls the Heart’ community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort and many prayers During this difficult time.”

Johanna Newmarch and Mamie Lavrock in season 10, which aired in September 2023. © Hallmark Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

The 19-year-old plays Rosalyn Sullivan, a nursing student whose father was killed in a mining accident, in the Hallmark series. She also appeared in the 2012 comedy film “This Means War” and in “A Series of Unfortunate Events” in 2019.

Her GoFundMe page has surpassed its $30,000 goal, raising $35,000 so far.

Season 12 of When Calls the Heart premieres in July.