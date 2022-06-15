The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the largest increase since 1994

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday launched its largest widening yet against inflation, raising benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in a move equaling Biggest rise since 1994. After weeks of speculation, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate-setting raised the benchmark funds rate to the 1.5%-1.75% range, the highest level since then. covid pandemic It started in March 2020. Stocks were volatile after the decision but turned around Top as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at his post-meeting press conference. “Obviously, a 75 basis point increase is an extraordinarily large increase, and I don’t expect moves of this magnitude to be common,” Powell said. But he added that he expected the July meeting to see an increase of 50 or 75 basis points. He said decisions would be made “meeting by meeting” and the Fed would continue to “communicate our intentions as clearly as possible.”

“We want to see progress,” Powell said. “Inflation cannot go down until it stabilizes.” “If we don’t see progress… it may cause us to react. Soon we will see some progress.” Members of the Federal Open Market Committee have indicated a much stronger path for price increases in the future to stem inflation moving at the fastest pace going back to December 1981, according to one commonly cited measure. The Fed’s benchmark interest rate will end the year at 3.4%, according to the midpoint of the target range of individual members’ expectations. That compares to an upward revision of 1.5 percentage points from the March estimate. The committee then sees the rate rising to 3.8% in 2023, a full percentage point higher than forecast in March. See also Russia asks Ukraine to lay down arms in the Battle of Severodonetsk

Officials have also dramatically lowered their economic growth forecast for 2022, and now expect a rise of just 1.7% in gross domestic product, down from 2.8% from March. Inflation expectations as measured by personal consumption expenditures also rose to 5.2% this year from 4.3%, despite a reference to core inflation, which excludes a rapid rise in food and energy costs, at 4.3%, just 0.2 percentage point higher than the previous forecast. . Core PCE inflation came in at 4.9% in April, so Wednesday's forecast expects price pressures to ease in the coming months. Committee statement Paint a largely optimistic picture of the economy even with high inflation. "General economic activity appears to have rebounded after declining in the first quarter," the statement said. "Job gains have been solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains high, reflecting supply and demand imbalances linked to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures." In fact, estimates expressed through the committee's Summary of Economic Outlook are for inflation to fall sharply in 2023, to 2.6% headline and 2.7% core, and expectations are little changed from March. In the longer term, the committee's outlook for policy largely matches market expectations that see a series of increases ahead that will raise the money rate to about 3.8%, its highest level since late 2007. The statement was approved by all FOMC members except for Kansas City Bank President Esther George, who favored a half-point lower increase. Banks use the rate as a benchmark for what they charge each other for short-term borrowing. However, it feeds directly through many consumer debt products, such as adjustable rate mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans. The money rate can also drive up the rates for savings accounts and CDs, although feeding through this generally takes longer.

Fed move comes with Inflation is running at the fastest pace In more than 40 years. Central bank officials use the interest rate to try to slow the economy – in this case to curb demand so that supply can catch up. However, the post-meeting statement removed a long-used phrase that the FOMC “expects inflation to return to its 2 percent target and the labor market to remain strong.” The statement only indicated that the Fed was “strongly committed” to this goal. Policy tightening occurs as economic growth is already slowing while prices are still rising, a condition known as stagflation.