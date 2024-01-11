January 12, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether Boeing failed to confirm whether the planes were safe to operate

Cheryl Riley January 11, 2024 2 min read

A sheet of plastic covers an area of ​​the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines N704AL Boeing 737 MAX 9 outside a hangar at Portland International Airport on January 8, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

Mathieu Louis Rolland | Getty Images

The FAA said Thursday that it had notified Boeing that it was investigating whether the company failed to ensure that certain “products conformed to their approved design and were in a safe operating condition in accordance with FAA regulations.”

The investigation comes less than a week after a panel of a two-month-old Boeing 737 Max 9 exploded during an Alaska Airlines flight at 16,000 feet.

