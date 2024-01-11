The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether Boeing failed to confirm whether the planes were safe to operate

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes less than a day after the Alaska Airlines flight for inspections. Alaska and United Airlines said they found disassembled devices on other planes.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation into the accident, is focusing on why the door exploded during the flight. There were no serious injuries and there were no passengers sitting in the two seats next to the panel.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in a letter Thursday to Boeing's quality assurance officer, clarified the manufacturer's responsibility to ensure the aircraft conforms to the design and is in safe condition.

“The above circumstances indicate that Boeing may have failed to ensure that its completed products conformed to their approved design and were in safe operating condition in accordance with quality system inspection and testing procedures,” FBI Aviation Safety Officer John Pikula said. The FAA said in its letter to Boeing.

Boeing did not immediately comment.

