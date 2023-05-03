HBO

The series finale of HBO’s “Succession” series will run for 90 minutes, according to a key member of its creative team. In an interview on Wednesday, Emmy Award-winning composer Nicholas Britel confirmed the rumors at the time diverse.

“It’s 90 minutes,” Brittle said. “It’s a huge episode — like the movie.”

The episode will be directed by Executive Producer of “Succession” Mark Millhaud, and will air Sunday on Memorial Day weekend, May 28.

While little is known about what to expect, diverse I previously mentioned in a cover story with HBO president Casey Bloys that the network isn’t developing any spin-offs.

Season 4 saw a major plot twist in the death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), followed by Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) becoming “temporary” co-CEOs of Waystar Royco, with Chef (Sarah Snook) involved in the decision-making process. The potential sale of Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) gets closer than ever, but it sparks existential anxiety and family division among Roy’s children as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete – if it does in fact go through.

In terms of Emmys, the show is a frontrunner for Outstanding Drama Series — it’s already won twice — with Culkin and Strong among the lead actor favorites. Snook will, for the first time, be submitted to the Leading Drama Actress category at this year’s Primetime Emmys. Cox’s position has not yet been determined.

Britell—who in 2019 won Original Title Theme Music—will be eligible for Emmys consideration in Outstanding Music Composition for an A-Series (Original Dramatic Score). His work can also be heard on Disney+’s “Andor”.

“Succession” was created by Jesse Armstrong and premiered in 2018. It stars Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Brown, and J. Smith-Cameron. Besides Armstrong, who also serves as showrunner, executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Gene Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roach, Scott Ferguson, John Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.