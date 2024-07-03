The first Democrat called on Congressman Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House

US President Joe Biden in Washington on July 2, 2024. EVAN VUCCI / AP

The first Democratic member of Congress on Tuesday, July 2, called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House, citing his disastrous performance in Thursday’s debate against Donald Trump. “I believe he will make the difficult and painful decision to step down. I respectfully invite him to do so.”Texan Lloyd Doggett wrote in a press release. “President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024.”he added.

Democratic incumbent Nancy Pelosi made the pledge on Tuesday “legally” To question Joe Biden’s health, and “To wonder if this is a simple chapter or state” Fixed. The former speaker of the House of Representatives, still very influential within his party, welcomed the MSNBC channel. “vision” Democratic leader of the country. “I’m not a doctor. I can’t say what’s going to happen in three or four years, but I think from my experience, if that’s what you’re asking, he will continue to be a great president of the United States,” he said.She added.

“We have to be honest with ourselves that it wasn’t a terrible night.”Representative-elect Mike Quigley, a Democrat from Illinois, spoke on CNN on Tuesday.

Decreased physical and verbal flexibility

Calls from elected Democrats urging the president and his entourage to be transparent about the 81-year-old leader’s health have multiplied in recent hours. For months, the White House has brushed aside any questions about the US president’s physical and mental abilities, his physical and verbal ease diminished. The The New York Times Those close to the president noted his absence on Tuesday “Frequently” And “too much” In these last months.

Tensions have been rising among sympathizers and donors since Thursday’s debate. Some are urging Joe Biden to respond to concerns assertively by increasing the number of press conferences or frank exchanges with journalists or supporters.

It should be done on Friday, with ABC News announcing that the president will be interviewed by the channel, which will be broadcast in its entirety on Sunday. A separate press conference is also scheduled for next week — two meetings aimed at proving that Joe Biden can speak fluently without a teleprompter. Joe Biden “Knows how to bounce back”His spokeswoman Karine supported Jean-Pierre, while the Democratic leader ruled out the possibility of taking a cognitive test.

Facing concern, Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday “pride” It should be there “Running Companion” of the President. “Joe Biden is our candidate, we will beat Donald Trump once and we will beat him again”he told CBS News.

Joe Biden attributes his fatigue to his travels

Meanwhile, Joe Biden offered a new explanation for his disastrous debate during a meeting with Democratic donors near Washington. He ruled no “Not very smart” containing “Traveled around the world many times” Just before this conflict, it led him “Almost [s’]Sleeping on stage »By adding: “This is not a reason, but an explanation. » The US President went to France from June 5 to 9, then to Italy from June 12 to 14, and then to California on a campaign trip. He then took six days to prepare for the June 27 debate at Camp David, during which time he took no public action. So far Joe Biden has a “Bad Evening”So temporary, and to emphasize that he is a victim “common cold” Karin Jean-Pierre repeated on Tuesday, interrupting her speech.

A poll released by CNN on Tuesday was enough to further stoke the Democratic camp’s concerns: 75% of voters believe the party will have a better chance in November with a candidate other than Joe Biden. Donald Trump has 49% of voting intentions nationally, compared to 43% for his rival, an unchanged gap since the last poll of this type conducted in April. Kamala Harris, without winning, would do well with 45% to the former Republican president’s 47%.

Other potential Democratic candidates, little known to the general public, who will face Donald Trump with similar scores to the current president, even if they do not have the popularity, are for example the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, or the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

On Monday, a reporter asked the president on the plane if he planned to drop out of the race at the end of a short speech at the White House about the Supreme Court’s decision. Joe Biden turned on his heel and left the room without answering.

