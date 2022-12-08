The first hanging was for someone involved in protests against the regime

He was accused of injuring a paramilitary force during a demonstration in Tehran that followed the country’s three-month mobilization after Mahza Amini’s death.

Iran One of the accused was hanged on Thursday morning A paramilitary soldier was injured after blocking traffic on an avenue in Tehran during nearly three months of unrest that has rocked the country, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Podcast – Iran: Philip Kelly’s “Death Struggle”

“Mohsen Shekhari, a rioter who blocked Sattar Khan Boulevard and stabbed a Basij on September 25, was hanged in Tehran on Thursday morning.», notes Mizan Online.

All eleven threatened

In all, eleven risked the same fate for participating in the riots. According to the Judiciary Agency, Mohsen Shekhari was accused of being a “”.Enemy of GodThe sentence was handed down by the Tehran Revolutionary Court on 1 November. The Supreme Court dismissed his appeal on November 20 and upheld the sentence.

Read moreIn Iran, the Israelis are activating their Kurdish networks

The judicial authority notes that Mohsen Shekhari was guilty of fighting and drawing “His weapon is murder, terror and with intent to disrupt the order and security of society“. “He deliberately stabbed a Basij while performing his duty and blocked Sattar Khan Street in Tehran.“, adds the company. According to Mizan, “Shekari then tried to flee but was intercepted by the enforcement team.»

He said in his affidavit, according to the body of judicial authority: “After my work in Narmak District (East of Tehran), I went to Sattar Khan District (West) by motorcycle with Ali (his partner) and we covered the intersection where cars meet.“. “Ali gave me a knife and said if you hit a policeman I will pay you well“, he added. The court did not say whether Ali was arrested.

“A knife in hand»

Wounded Bussidge described seeing at the intersection “Two tall men tried to block the road, one of them with a knife in his hand, forcing the blocked motorists to chant.against the authorities. “I got off the motorcycle and went to see the culprit. When I asked him what he was doing, he hit me and injured my shouldersaid a member of the Bassidji militia, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic Republic’s ideological army.

Read moreIn Iran, the bomb trumped diplomacy

Iran was the scene of protests that sparked the September 16 death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurddin Mahza Amini, who died after being arrested by paramilitary forces for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code, including the wearing of the veil for women.

Officials condemning the riots continue to blame the United States, its Western allies and Kurdish groups abroad for instigating the unprecedented protest movement.

See more – Iran: Abolishing the Moral Police aFraudFor these women