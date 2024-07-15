The first image of BioShock 4 has appeared online.

An image from early development for BioShock 4 has circulated online, showing an early glimpse at the UI design for 2K’s sequel.

Photo – Posted by MP1 ST – It is said to have originated from a 2K visual effects artist’s work reel, which has not been linked to protect its privacy.

It is worth noting that the image contains the codename “Parkside”, which was referred to by journalist Colin Moriarty in 2021, in which he revealed alleged details about the new BioShock game, including its setting.

2K first announced in December 2019 that work had begun on a new BioShock series, but has remained tight-lipped about the project in the years since.

The game is being created by 2K’s new Cloud Chamber studio, which was created specifically for this project at 2K’s headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, as well as in Montreal, Quebec.

The Cloud Chamber team includes a number of BioShock veterans, including design director Jonathan Billing and creative director Hugues de la Plante.

Billing was a designer on the original game, as well as serving as creative director on the 2K Australia team that helped create the floating world of Columbia in Infinite, while de la Plante was involved in the original BioShock across multiple disciplines including level design, art, and programming.

Original BioShock director Ken Levine is not involved in the new game. He is currently working on Judas, the first game from Ghost Story Games, the studio Levine founded after BioShock and BioShock Infinite closed, Irrational Games.