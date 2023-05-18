The first real leak of the Pixel 8 Pro appears to be from Google itself

Historically, Google has been very bad at keeping secrecy and secrecy around its Pixel devices. It’s taken for granted that we’ll see a hardware prototype several months before the company’s annual hardware event in October. This has led to Google teasing upcoming flagships early on. But with the Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet taking center stage at last week’s I/O keynote, we didn’t get an early glimpse of the Pixel 8 lineup.

It didn’t take much time to change that.

The phone’s design closely matches early renderings of the phone, with all three cameras now housed in the same glass oval inside the metal camera strip. And yes, this looks like a flat screen. finallyAm i right?

In the demo, the person is holding a Pixel 8 Pro to the maximum close to his forehead and then move it smoothly to record an accurate temperature reading. It appears that a new sensor has been used below the flash for this. Glasses and other obstructions must be removed to use the thermometer.

It’s great to see Google pursue this kind of functionality on the Pixel; After playing with experimental features like Radar on the Pixel 4However, the company has been more conservative with its last several flagships, focusing on upgrades to the camera, internal Tensor chip, and AI features.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be announced in October — possibly along with the second-generation Pixel Watch — a few months after Google shipped its $1,800 foldable device. It might look a bit dull by comparison, but you can expect the company’s latest Tensor G3 silicon and more software tricks. See also Apple Music and App Store suffer another outage

Update May 18th 1:12PM ET: The original video has been removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim by Google. So if you need more assurance that these photos are legit, move on.

