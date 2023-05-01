The first Republican bank was taken over by regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase

Like the other two failed banks — Silicon Valley Bank and Signature — First Republic collapsed under the weight of loans and investments that lost billions of dollars in value as the Federal Reserve quickly raised interest rates to fight inflation. When it began to become clear that these assets were now much less valuable, First Republic’s wealthy clients, most of whom lived on the coasts, began withdrawing their money as quickly as they could, and investors dumped its stock.

“The fundamental sin of FRC and SVB is that they grew too quickly when interest rates were close to zero percent,” Timothy Coffey, banking analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, said in a research note, referring to First Republic and Silicon Valley Bank. “There were probably others. However, it is a very limited group of institutions as the vast majority of banks passed collecting pennies in front of the steam controller.”

However, the US financial system has a lot of problems. Recent bank failures and rising interest rates have forced banks to rein in lending, making it difficult for businesses to expand and for individuals to buy homes and cars. This is one of the reasons why the economy has slowed in recent months.

The end of the First Republic came after weeks during which the bank and its advisors sought either to bail out the bank or find a buyer outside a government takeover. But the efforts were in vain: other banks were reluctant to buy them, or bought them without guarantees that they would not be left with billions of dollars in losses. By last week, after a troubling earnings report in which the bank revealed customers had withdrawn more than half of its deposits, it became clear there was no choice outside of a government takeover.

Late last week, the FDIC reached out to other financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services, and Bank of America, seeking offers to acquire First Republic. Bidders had until Sunday afternoon to submit their bids. As part of the bidding process, the banks were also asked what facilities they would seek from the government going forward, people familiar with the process said.