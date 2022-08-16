The Flash star Ezra Miller apologizes for series of scandals

“Sparkle” star Ezra Miller He says they are looking for a treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

In a statement submitted to diverse By the actor’s representative, Miller has broken their silence about the disturbing behavior they have shown in recent years, which has led to a string of legal cases and allegations of abuse and abuse. Miller also apologized for their actions.

“Having recently gone through a period of severe crisis, I now realize I have complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone for being bothered and upset by my previous behaviour. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive phase in my life.”

The beleaguered actor, who is non-binary and uses their illusion pronouns, played DC Comics character Barry Allen in 2017’s “Justice League” and its 2021 counterpart, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” But their role in the comic book franchise has been overshadowed by their off-screen behavior, which has alarmed the actor’s friends and colleagues, as well as studio Warner Bros. , who is behind “The Flash”.

Recently, Miller was indicted With felony burglary In Vermont, after state police investigated an incident involving the taking of several bottles of alcohol from a residence while the homeowners were not present. The actor made headlines in 2020 after a recording appeared in which he appeared strangle a woman Outside a pub in Iceland. No charges have been brought. The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. At the Hawaii events, Miller pledged not to challenge a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and pay a fine of $500 and $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was dismissed.

The series of scandals became an escalating PR issue, not only for Miller, but also for Warner Bros. Discovery, which has hired the actor for two of its core franchises — the DC Comics films and the “Harry Potter” sub-series “Fantastic Monsters.” A source close to the studio says Warner Bros. Supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.

“The Flash” is set to open in theaters June 23, 2023 and is said to mark a major entry into the studio’s DC Comics films, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton appearing as Batman.