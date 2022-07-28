The Florida State Defense rules today in the first official practice of the 2022 football season.

You are back, my love!

We did it!

After a decades-long break, the Florida State Soccer team returned to the training fields on Wednesday afternoon for the first practice of the 2022 season.

And I’m here to offer some notes from the two-hour session. Although I have to get rid of the qualifiers, I always introduce them early in practice: they’re not in podiums. Just helmets. And of course there is no treatment. Or even percussion at this point.

As FSU coach Mike Norville said afterwards: “We’re basically wearing pajamas.”

Stay connected to all your favorite FSU sports coverage!

*** Get the free Warchant app at Apple Store or on google apps

*** Subscribe to our site YouTube channel To get new videos every day

*** Subscribe to our exclusive website the news So you don’t miss important FSU news