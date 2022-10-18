The foreign minister was sacked after voting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Richard Randriamandrato was appointed head of the Malagasy Ministry of Foreign Affairs last March. This Tuesday, he was dismissed by President Rajolina’s decision. He is accused of single-handedly taking the decision to vote in favor of the UN resolution. Russia’s Illegal Connections in Ukraine “, Madagascar is always ” Non-aligned countries “.

Madagascar has always abstained during referendums on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, indicating its neutrality. The removal of the Foreign Minister from the government following the referendum raises some questions.

” This decision to vote “for”, I took it into my heart and conscience “says Richard Randriamandrado, who was contacted by RFI minutes after his dismissal was announced.” I do not think that the interest of the nation will be affected by this referendum. “He continues,” History will decide the rest “.

On the other hand, to the question It means you voted in favor of the resolution without first discussing it with the President “, the minister escapes:” I will not react to it “.

The current former diplomatic chief indicates that he is loyal to the President, who trusted him twice: Richard Randriamandrado was already Minister of Economy and Finance at this time from January 2019 to August 2021.

Amazing vote

Pending future appointments, the interim will have to be confirmed by the Defense Minister.

