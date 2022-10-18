October 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The foreign minister was sacked after voting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rusty Knowles October 19, 2022 1 min read

Richard Randriamandrato was appointed head of the Malagasy Ministry of Foreign Affairs last March. This Tuesday, he was dismissed by President Rajolina’s decision. He is accused of single-handedly taking the decision to vote in favor of the UN resolution. Russia’s Illegal Connections in Ukraine “, Madagascar is always ” Non-aligned countries “.

With our correspondent in Antananarivo, Sarah Detat

Madagascar has always abstained during referendums on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, indicating its neutrality. The removal of the Foreign Minister from the government following the referendum raises some questions.

This decision to vote “for”, I took it into my heart and conscience “says Richard Randriamandrado, who was contacted by RFI minutes after his dismissal was announced.” I do not think that the interest of the nation will be affected by this referendum. “He continues,” History will decide the rest “.

On the other hand, to the question It means you voted in favor of the resolution without first discussing it with the President “, the minister escapes:” I will not react to it “.

The current former diplomatic chief indicates that he is loyal to the President, who trusted him twice: Richard Randriamandrado was already Minister of Economy and Finance at this time from January 2019 to August 2021.

Amazing vote

Pending future appointments, the interim will have to be confirmed by the Defense Minister.

Read more on the RFI

See also  Unusual. More than 5 meters of snow in Sierra Nevada, it is not over

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A third of power plants destroyed, massive power outages…update on Russian strikes in the country

October 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In the United Kingdom, at the time Prime Minister Liz Truss borrowed money

October 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Liz Truss says she regrets her mistakes and wants to stay on as Prime Minister

October 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

A nanny claims that Olivia Wilde gave up the dog to be with Harry Styles

October 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA images show the brightest explosion ever recorded

October 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

The Yankees Beat the Guardians in ALDS 5: Live Updates

October 19, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Every Silent Hill rumor may be announced at Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event

October 19, 2022 Len Houle