The frequency of fast radio bursts from space is a mystery. This is even more unusual

It is an obvious human trait to believe that the impossible is a puzzle waiting to be solved.

We are driven to determine if the “truth is there”. If we just had all the pieces, they might fit together and form the bridge to a greater understanding.

On Thursday, NASA announced that the agency is Formation of a team to study unidentified weather phenomenaotherwise known as Unidentified Flying Objects.

The team will collect evidence and analyze data for unexplained events in the sky from a scientific perspective to determine if they are natural or require another explanation. The nine-month study begins in the fall, and the results will be shared with the public.

“I have spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you, we don’t know what makes up 95% of the universe,” said astrophysicist David Spiergel, who will lead the team.

Mysterious fast radio bursts have long intrigued astronomers because they don’t understand what causes the bright millisecond flashes in space.

Now, a pulsating burst of radio waves has been detected in a galaxy about 3 billion light-years away – It’s even stranger than the others.

The celestial body continuously released weaker radio waves between repeated bursts. There is only another fast radio burst known to do so, which has made astronomers wonder if there is more than one type of these unexplained phenomena.

It is a living thing.

For the first time ever, scientists have learned how to grow human-like skin with a robotic finger.

According to the researchers, this advance is one step closer to giving robots the look and feel of living things.

The same cells that serve as the building blocks of human skin were used in the experiments. The The human-like skin was able to repel water.

Researchers are interested in adding a vascular system that can help the skin maintain itself, grow nails, and even sweat. Possessing human-like hands could one day enable robots to help us with an amazing array of tasks.

Meet Fernanda. She kind of matters in the Galapagos, and we don’t blame you if you sang a version of ABBA’s “Fernando” in her honor.

The only female baby turtle that lives on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos archipelago was found in 2019. Her discovery shocked scientists because they thought the Fernandina turtle was extinct, especially given the island’s highly active volcano.

A new genetic study has revealed that Fernanda is indeed a native species from her island, especially when compared to the DNA of a male tortoise sample collected from the island in 1906.

And the Fernanda may not be the last of her kind. Recent evidence suggests there are more like her on the island – but any future expeditions, and the turtles themselves, face enormous volcanic challenges.

The Creativity Helicopter fights against the misty shadow of winter on Mars.

The arrival of periodic dust storms caused the NASA team to brilliantly lose contact for two days in May. The little helicopter now faces very cold nights without a heater and has less solar power due to the lack of sunlight. But the helicopter team has A plan that can help creativity survive and continue to fly high on Mars.

Reports indicate that the chariot of perseverance has adopted Elif rock in the meantime (And we’re not kidding).

Meanwhile, NASA’s DAVINCI spacecraft will encounter adverse conditions as it orbits and then attempts to land on the infernal surface of Venus in 2031, descending through tremendous pressure and Extreme temperatures to capture photos like never before from the planet.

The ancient bones newly discovered on the Isle of Wight belonged to one of the largest predators in Europe. Spinosaurus, a two-legged dinosaur with a crocodile face, It was bigger than a double-decker bus.

The bones, from an animal that lived 125 million years ago, likely belonged to a newly discovered species instead. But scientists need more information to make a decision.

Thanks to a number of fossils excavated from the island, the Isle of Wight is known as The dinosaur capital of the UK. And if you are keen on more dinosaurs, “Jurassic World: Dominion” I was Released this week.

Dive into these stories:

James Webb Space Telescope A giant golden mirror was struck by a micrometeorite. Don’t worry: The observatory is still preparing to share its first high-resolution color image on July 12.

Abu Dhabi is full of ancient wonders. Explore some of Treasures in the Arabian desert tell the story To connect the Emirati people by land and sea.

– We promise this isn’t a Dr. Seuss puzzle, even if it looks like one. a A California court has ruled that bees can legally be considered a fish Under specific conditions, especially to protect them.

a A California court has ruled that bees can legally be considered a fish Under specific conditions, especially to protect them.