The Game Awards 2022: Announcing It All

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the world of video games, as The Game Awards are back for another night of awards show announcements, beautiful musical performances, and so much more.

Speaking of ads, there will be a TON and there can be a lot to keep track of, so we’re here to collect every single one to make sure you don’t miss a thing!

We’ll be updating this page throughout the show, so watch the show on this page or keep checking back for some of the biggest game reveals of the year!

Hades 2 announced with gameplay trailer

Hades 2 was officially announced at The Game Awards and will take players back to the world of the original game we named Game of the Year in 2020. It is set to welcome players via Early Access in 2023.

Ken Levine’s next game, Judas, is finally revealed

BioShock creator Ken Levine has finally revealed his long-awaited game, Judas. Details are scarce, but it looks like it’s a narrative-driven first-person shooter that definitely gives off some BioShock’s space vibe.

“Crashed Starship. Desperate Escape Plan” shares the official press release. “You are the enigmatic and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to form or end alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to mend what you have broken – or will you let it burn?”

New Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Trailer Confirms March Release

Along with confirming that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on March 17, 2023, The Game Awards have brought us a new game trailer that showcases more of Cal Kestis’ next adventure. This new story picks up five years after the original, and Kestis has become the most powerful and powerful Jedi Knight. Unfortunately, the Empire is also getting stronger.

Street Fighter 6 will fight its way through to the June 2, 2023, release date

The long-awaited Street Fighter 6 will be fighting its way through to the June 2, 2023, release date. The news came along with a new trailer featuring Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, JP, and more.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza’s Proclamation and the Lost Devil

Although Bayonetta 3 launched in October, a new spin-off set in the universe of the franchise will arrive on Switch on March 17, 2023. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will allow players to control both a young version of Bayonetta 3’s Cereza and Cheshire.

Hellboy is getting a neat video game adaptation

A new video game based on Mike Mignola’s Hellboy with a subtitle of Web of Wyrd has been officially announced and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The game is said to be a roguelite action-adventure with an original story.

Announcing the return of the PC

The PlayStation exclusive Returnal title will arrive on PC in early 2023, and will join several other PlayStation games that have already moved to a new platform.

Surreal Platformer, After Us, was announced at The Game Awards

Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio called After Us. The game takes place on a post-human Earth where players become Gaia, the spirit of life. Throughout the game, players will need to rescue and revive the souls of extinct animals after learning of their fate.

Replaced: A new trailer has been revealed at The Game Awards 2022

Its replacement, the retro-futuristic platformer, received an all-new trailer at The Game Awards and set up more of the game set in a dark, alternative America of the 1980s that will transport players to a trailer park, run-down city, laboratory, and more.

Vampire Survivors is now available on mobile

Vampire Survivors is now available to play on iOS and Android devices.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC arriving next year

Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in a new DLC pack arriving in the first quarter of 2023. The DLC will add new enemies, 14 weapons, 2 new biomes, a new story, 3 bosses, and 20 outfits. Oh, and over 50 original and re-imagined Castlevania soundtracks.

Bravehearts: Going Home will soon be heading to mobile devices

The epic World War I game is making its way to mobile thanks to Netflix.