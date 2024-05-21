The goal is to lower prices on 5,000 common items, such as milk, butter and pet food: NPR

Toggle caption Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Target said Monday it will lower prices on 5,000 popular items to help consumers save money.

There will be price reductions on items such as “milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more.” The company said.

Target said it regularly updates its prices to remain competitive in its markets.

“We know consumers are feeling pressure to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more,” said Executive Vice President Rick Gomez.

The company said it has already reduced prices on about 1,500 products and will continue to do so throughout the summer, including Memorial Day, the back-to-school season and the Fourth of July.

For example, in some areas, prices for a 20-ounce package of Thomas’ Plain Bagels range from $4.19 to $3.79; $75 Clorox Scented Wipes range from $5.79 to $4.99; And a 1-pound container of Good & Gather Unsalted Butter ranges in price from $3.99 to $3.79.

It was the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which the Federal Reserve uses to help measure inflation By 2.7% in MarchCompared to the same period last year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The Fed typically likes to keep this number at 2%.