The gruesome death of 44-year-old Jefferson Machado, who had been missing for months and was found in the trunk

The body of 44-year-old Brazilian telenovela actor Jefferson Machado was found in a trunk buried under a concrete slab. He disappeared a few months ago.
Continuation under this ad
This is a case that shocked Brazil. The actor of telenovelas, the most popular soaps in Latin America, was found dead in gruesome conditions. A suspect has been arrested. Jefferson Machado Costa, 44, has been missing for months. He had proved himself by playing in the series Reis, sparking power struggles during Solomon’s reign. Her body was found in the backyard of their Rio de Janeiro home on May 22, the family said in a statement. He was bound and placed in a trunk and then buried under two meters of soil and a layer of concrete.
Actor’s friend arrested
According to the victim’s family, he showed signs of strangulation. According to Brazilian media, the suspects are related to a relative of the victim. A man who presented him as a producer capable of finding a decisive role for his career development was arrested. But the victim’s entourage was wary of this man of toxic behavior. A friend says he visited Jefferson Machado’s house regularly, He does not hesitate to slander in his absence. She harbors a dubious attraction to the actor, feelings that, in her opinion, are not shared.
Continuation under this ad
“He was worried. Something was going on,” A friend of the victim reports
“We last spoke on January 19, his birthday. He became suspicious of this friend. He was worried. Something is happening. He didn’t feel comfortable.” The actor’s mother goes further, talking about a “psychopath”. She explained what she had received Messages allegedly written by his son after his death, but their origin is doubtful because of the words used. The suspect would also have been careful to inform the family that he was traveling to São Paulo at the time. “This discovery confronts the cruelty that exists in our current society and inspires us to seek truth and seek justice.”He said in the statement.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Russia launches its May 14 offensive on Kiev
Winnie the Pooh teaches Texan children what to do in case of a shooting
War in Ukraine: Oil pipeline targeted by Russian drone strike