August 25, 2022

The History of Law & Order: The First Ever Triple Franchise Crossover

Roxanne Bacchus August 24, 2022

The multiverse “law and order” is taking shape.

NBC announced Wednesday that all three “Law & Order” franchises will unite for the first time ever for an epic three-hour crossover game in September.

The event – which kicks off a new season for the franchise – will take place in “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and will apparently follow the cold-blooded murder of a young girl. The action will continue in “Law & Order: SVU” before seeing justice served in “Law & Order”.

Two directors will lead the ambitious project, with veteran “Law & Order” directors Jan de Segonzac running the first two hours and Alex Hall taking over the last. The script for the TV broadcast was written by Rick Eid and Gwen Seguin.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story truly taken from the headlines that begins in ‘Organized Crime,’ then moves on to ‘SVU’ and finally Trial of Law,” Executive Producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. .

He concluded, “Rick and Gwen did a great job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a better and better way to launch the new season of ‘Law & Order’ Thursday.”

The crossover will feature many famous characters from the franchise, including Detectives Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and Galen Shaw (Mahcad Brooks), Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and Attorney General Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston). ), and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy).

According to NBC, there will be no title sequences or credits, and those who wish to delay their viewing are encouraged to score the three shows.

The three-hour event will mark the start of all three seasons of the “Law & Order” series.
Crossing will start "Law and order: organized crime" before moving on to the other two.
Captain Olivia Benson (Marisca Hargitay, right) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) will appear in the crossover.
Two directors will lead the ambitious project with “Law & Order” veteran Jan de Segonzac directing the first two hours and Alex Hall taking over the last.
“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the ‘Law & Order’ fans who have been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” said Lisa Katz, Head of Scripting, NBCU Television and Streaming.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

The crossover is scheduled to air on September 22, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

