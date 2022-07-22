The Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle is now available at Best Buy

Still looking for a PlayStation 5? Today may be your lucky day: you now have a chance to buy PS5 disc-based as part of the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99. Even better, unlike some of Best Buy’s previous console restocks, this one is available to the general public online after waiting in a short queue.
While there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to grab a PS5 today, there are a few things you can do to reduce the time it takes to check out and thus improve your chances. First, be sure to sign in beforehand to make sure both your billing and shipping details are up to date. Also, be sure to click the “Add to Cart” button to actually get into the queue as well, and be prepared for potential verification of your account while you’re in line.
Once you are in the queue, do not refresh the page because it is using an automated system. You shouldn’t have multiple tabs open either, because Best Buy’s recently updated queuing system doesn’t always work well when you do that. However, keep your phone nearby in case you encounter problems on your PC or laptop.
If you’re cruising online, you might also want to check out the brick-and-mortar Best Buy store, as stock has begun to become more available in recent weeks. If you are not keen to contact your local stores one by one, you will love the sites gpudrops.com Regularly updated with stock information for PS5 and other items ordered from a variety of retailers.
Some indispensable PS5 accessories and games
If you’re lucky enough to get a PS5 today, you might want to stock up on some essential PS5 accessories and games, some of which are currently on sale and listed below.
Update July 22, 1:01pm ET: The article has been updated with a note regarding the status of the restocking going on in physical stores, as well as a link to the GPU Drops website.
