April 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Hubble Telescope confirms the largest comet nucleus that astronomers have ever seen: NPR

The Hubble Telescope confirms the largest comet nucleus that astronomers have ever seen: NPR

Cheryl Riley April 13, 2022 2 min read

This sequence shows how the nucleus of Comet C/2014 UN271 was isolated from a massive crust of dust and gas surrounding the solid, icy nucleus. On the left is an image of the comet taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 on Jan. 8. .

Institute of Space Telescope Science / Macau University of Science and Technology


Hide caption

Caption switch

Institute of Space Telescope Science / Macau University of Science and Technology

This sequence shows how the nucleus of Comet C/2014 UN271 was isolated from a massive crust of dust and gas surrounding the solid, icy nucleus. On the left is an image of the comet taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 on Jan. 8. .

Institute of Space Telescope Science / Macau University of Science and Technology

NASA agency Hubble Space Telescope The existence of the largest icy comet nucleus ever confirmed by scientists. The C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) core is about 80 miles in diameter, larger than Rhode Island, NASA says.

The comet’s nucleus is about 50 times larger than most comets and its mass is estimated at 500 trillion tons.

The light from this star that astronomers just spotted is 12.9 billion years old

“This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg of several thousand comets that are too faint to be seen in the farthest parts of the Solar System,” David Jewett, professor of planetary sciences and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement.

“We have always suspected that this comet must be large because it is so bright at such a great distance. Now we confirm that it is,” Jewett added.

In its quest for a guilty runaway, a spacecraft stalks its prey

See also  Live Moon rocket crashes - space junk 'hits the moon' at 5800mph, China denies responsibility after blaming SpaceX for 'mistake'

Comet C/2014 UN271 was first discovered by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein using archival images from the Cerro Tololo International Observatory in Chile. The comet has been observed since 2010, when it was 3 billion miles from the sun, and has been studied ever since.

NASA says there was a challenge measuring the comet’s nucleus, because it was too far from the Hubble telescope to determine its size. Instead, the scientists had to make a computer model that was modified to fit the bright-light images of the comet they obtained from the telescope data.

Photo: Rosetta sends

Despite traveling at 22,000 miles per hour, the massive comet is still coming from the edge of the solar system. But NASA maintains that it will never get closer than a billion miles from the sun — and even then, it won’t get any closer until 2031.

The previous record holder for the largest comet nucleus was discovered in 2002. Comet C/2002 VQ94 was about 60 miles wide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Photographer captures a 5-hour close-up video of the sun

April 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Photographer captures a 5-hour close-up video of the sun

April 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA spotted a record, a huge comet heading towards Earth

April 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Cedric MacMillan, bodybuilder, dies at 44

April 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Hubble Telescope confirms the largest comet nucleus that astronomers have ever seen: NPR

April 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Derek Carr agrees to 3-year, $121.5 million extension with Las Vegas Raiders, source confirms

April 13, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

The Fire Emblem warriors were actually brilliant: Defense of Musou

April 13, 2022 Len Houle