The idea of ​​a fourth dose is prevalent in France

Several countries have already announced that a fourth dose of the Govt-19 vaccine will be opened to the most vulnerable population. An opportunity not ruled out by French health officials.

Is it a matter of time? After the administration of the vaccine, usually in two doses, and then a booster dose against Covit-19, voices are increasingly considering the fourth dose, especially to protect people at risk.

This Thursday, Spain gave the green light in this direction and France may soon follow suit.

“For now it’s a withdrawal, but it will take a fourth time, I do not know. I do not know how long the withdrawal will last,” the board chairman said last December. Scientific Adviser Jean-Franசois Delphrasi previously served on the Social Affairs Commission in the Senate. “A fourth dose will be needed to call back at some point, I still do not know when,” he added.

According to Alain Fischer, “reflection” is an object

A possibility has been mentioned by Alain Fischer. Interview on this issue at the end of December by RTL, Chairman of the Vaccine Strategic Orientation Council, responded that the material was “on the table.”

“The material is under consideration”, the immunologist advocated, although “absolute priority” is a continuation of the current recall campaign at this point, which is about the third level.

“We need to get data on the level and duration of protection provided by the booster against diversity. Depending on the data, if protection against harsh forms is reduced or stabilized, depending on class age, whether people are vulnerable or not, today I can not specify whether all or all vulnerable people will have more. We need to make a recommendation on the need for reminder, “he said.

“Once our health officials say yes, we will go,” Jean Costex finally promised on BFMTV and RMC on Thursday, November 6th.

The first promising results in Israel

In this fourth dose a country has already conducted one of the first clinical trials: Israel. A team from Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv last week released preliminary findings on the effectiveness of this new injection, which was carried out four months ago for those who received a third dose and then for a decrease in the number of antibodies.

According to the hospital, “antibodies (participants, author reference) increased fivefold, indicating that the vaccine is active and provides protection against serious complications.”

Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett’s reaction: “The fourth dose is safe, the fourth dose works.” “More than 100,000 Israelis” have already registered to receive the fourth dose, and it is currently open to those over 60 who have received the third dose for more than four months, the leader said.

Many countries will introduce this

In recent days, the list of countries in decline has continued to grow. Chile has set it aside for those with immunodeficiency, while anyone can request it in Hungary after medical consultation.

Denmark announced on Wednesday that it was offering this fourth dose to its most vulnerable citizens, in other words, those who injected the third at the start of the recall campaign in the fall. People with immunodeficiency, cancer patients or people suffering from arthritis.

Finally, Spain will allow its most vulnerable population (some cancer patients, transplant recipients, dialysis or immunosuppressants, author note) to benefit from this fourth injection. However, this is only possible five months after the third dose.

That is already a fact in France

And then France? “We’ll probably get there,” Christophe Rob said. However, an epidemiologist at the American Hospital in Paris notes that this fourth dose is already a fact among immunocompromised people in France, saying, “We are not waiting for the Spaniards.”

“Now the question arises as to what are the vulnerable patients. We have done this for transplant patients, dialysis patients … Are we going to do this for people over 60 now? For exposed individuals like caregivers?” Asks. BFMTV Health Adviser expects other countries to launch this fourth dose.

A solution, but in the short term? Mircea Sofonea explains on BFMTV that “obviously the horizon is not four doses, but one annual dose.” The lecturer on epidemiology and the evolution of infectious diseases finds an analogy with the flu vaccine: “We are moving towards it”.